Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows disease, data show

An experimental Alzheimer’s drug made by Eli Lilly slowed cognitive decline in early-stage patients, data confirmed Monday, putting it on course to be the second treatment approved within months that alters the course of the disease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Donanemab, a once-a-month treatment administered intravenously, slowed cognitive and functional decline by about 35 percent, compared with placebo, over 18 months, according to data published in JAMA, the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association. The late-phase clinical trial enrolled about 1,700 people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

The 35 percent result was for the main group studied in the trial — people whose brains contained low-to-medium levels of a toxic form of tau, a protein considered a marker for the progression of Alzheimer’s. For that group, the medication slowed the disease by about 4½ to 7½ months, depending on the test used to assess outcomes.

When patients with high levels of tau — whose disease had progressed further — were included in the overall calculation, the drug slowed decline by 22 to 29 percent, depending on the assessment tool used.

Like Leqembi, an Alzheimer’s drug that received full Food and Drug Administration approval this month, donanemab targets amyloid beta, a hallmark of the disease. By lowering amyloid, the drugs can slow the spread of tau, which is closely linked to the death of neurons. But the medications also pose safety issues, requiring that patients be carefully monitored for brain swelling and bleeding.

In a briefing with reporters Monday, Lilly officials said the trial results underscored what many experts long had believed: Earlier treatment provides bigger benefits.

“The earlier you get to patients … the better the results in efficacy you can see from this drug,” Mark A. Mintun, Lilly’s vice president of pain and neurodegeneration research, said.

He pointed to a subgroup analysis that showed the drug slowed decline in people with mild cognitive impairment, the earliest stage of participants included in the study, by 60 percent or 46 percent, depending on the assessment tool. For those with mild dementia, a later stage, the slowdown was 30 percent on one tool and 38 percent on the other.

But that analysis, and one showing that people younger than 75 benefited more from the drug, were not included in the peer-reviewed JAMA article, suggesting to some researchers that the findings should be viewed with caution.

Mintun acknowledged that the number of patients with mild cognitive impairment in the trial was small but said he was confident data will continue to support the finding that patients treated earlier benefit more.

Many of the top-line numbers in the study were included in a company news release in May but had not yet been reviewed by outside scientists. The JAMA article, and additional information not included in the publication, provided new details. The eagerly awaited data was released simultaneously at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

“The clinical outcomes were very positive, the most positive we have seen,” said Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes research on treatments for Alzheimer’s. He predicted the FDA would approve the drug within months.

The new anti-amyloid treatments have detractors, who point to limited effectiveness and potentially serious safety risks, including brain swelling and bleeding. Almost 37 percent of patients in the donanemab trial experienced brain swelling or bleeding, a higher rate than with Leqembi. In most cases, the complications were safely managed. But with each drug, there were three deaths in trials linked to the medications.

Lilly, which has already filed for full FDA approval of donanemab, said it expects a decision by the end of the year. The agency approved Leqembi based on data showing the drug slowed cognitive and functional decline by 27 percent over 18 months compared with placebo. That represented a five-month slowdown in progression.

If donanemab is cleared, there would be two drugs on the market shown to affect the course of Alzheimer’s — a striking development considering decades of failure involving efforts to develop disease-modifying treatments.

The Lilly trial showed that the benefit of donanemab increased during the 18-month trial and that nearly half of participants who received the drug had not progressed at one year to a more serious stage of illness.

Unlike Leqembi, patients in the donanemab trial were taken off the drug once most of the amyloid plaque was removed — which occurred in many patients in a year, Lilly said. Being able to stop the treatment — rather than having it continue indefinitely — could provide comfort to Medicare and other insurers who will foot the bill for the drug, and for patients who don’t relish the prospect of a lifetime of treatments.

Leqembi, which is made by the pharmaceutical firms Eisai in Tokyo and Biogen in Cambridge, Mass., and donanemab are monoclonal antibodies, or lab-made proteins that target a substance in the body — in this case, amyloid beta. The medications are not a cure and do not restore memories ravaged by the fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Leqembi, an intravenous drug administered every other week, is priced at $26,500 a year.

Experts praised Lilly’s use of tau as a biomarker, saying it could be an important indicator of which patients might benefit most from the medication.

“The main message here is the need to biologically stage the illness,” just as oncologists determine the stage of cancer before deciding on treatment, said Gil Rabinovici, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of California at San Francisco. Rabinovici co-wrote one of several editorials in JAMA that accompanied the clinical trial results. He was not involved in the study.

Rabinovici said people with high levels of tau received “little to no benefit” from the drug and that donanemab should be limited to patients with low-to-intermediate levels of tau. But he acknowledged in the editorial that it would be difficult to implement that given the limited access to special brain scans for amyloid and tau. He said he hoped that blood tests could soon be used as an alternative to those scans.

Lilly disagreed with Rabinovici’s assessments, saying donanemab helped even the high tau patients given the drug, even though the benefit was much smaller. Data showed the drug slowed decline by 6 percent in the high tau group as measured by one assessment tool and by 17 percent as measured by another. Fillit of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation said he doubted that the FDA would require the scans as a requirement for starting treatment.

In a statement, the Alzheimer’s Association called the Lilly results “an important advancement,” and noted that nearly half of participants at the earlier stage of disease had no clinical progression at one year, compared with 29 percent on placebo. But it also expressed disappointment at the low numbers of people of color represented in the study.

“Dementia disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic Americans yet, too often, they are severely underrepresented in treatment studies,” the organization said. Only about 2 percent of the participants in the trial were Black.

Soon, patients and doctors might face a difficult choice: whether to try donanemab, Leqembi — or neither.

James E. Galvin, a neurologist at the University of Miami Health System, said that when more than one treatment is available, “each patient needs to be considered as an individual case,” depending on other medical conditions, the state of the disease and possibly the insurance company involved.

In some cases, he said, patients and their families might choose donanemab because of its amyloid-clearing ability, but others might prefer Leqembi, with its lower rate of side effects.

