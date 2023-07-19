U.S. cuts funding to Wuhan lab embroiled in pandemic probes

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal health officials this week suspended funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab at the center of investigations about the novel coronavirus’s origins, saying the move was “necessary to mitigate any potential public health risk” given insufficient information about the lab’s research. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lab’s failure to turn over key documents about its work on coronaviruses “constitutes adequate evidence to demonstrate that the immediate suspension of [the Wuhan Institute of Virology] is necessary to protect the public interest,” according to a Department of Health and Human Services memo obtained by the House panel reviewing the government’s coronavirus response and made public Tuesday. The institute, which received the memo and an accompanying letter that recommended its debarment Monday, has 30 days to respond. Suspended and debarred organizations are ineligible to receive new federal contracts and grants and other types of funding from the United States.

The National Institutes of Health has sought documents from the lab for more than three years, as the agency reviewed allegations that work by Wuhan lab scientists may have contributed to the pandemic. NIH first awarded a grant in 2014 to EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research organization, which was intended to focus on the risk of bat coronaviruses, and some of that money was directed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The grant was halted in 2020 amid questions about the pandemic’s origins, and the HHS inspector general in January 2023 faulted NIH and EcoHealth for not appropriately overseeing the grant. NIH resumed funding for EcoHealth in May 2023, but the grant now stipulates that the organization may not conduct research in China or with animals.

Current and former health officials said Wednesday that the health agency’s decision to suspend funding to the Wuhan lab was independent from congressional investigations into the virus’s origin, and that it does not indicate confirmation of theories that the virus leaked from the facility. Bloomberg News first reported the decision to suspend the funding.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology and EcoHealth have repeatedly defended their research and denied any connection between that work and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. There is no evidence that any lab was studying SARS-CoV-2 before the pandemic.

“We are confident that the bat coronavirus research conducted by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology could not have started the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, wrote in an email Wednesday. Daszak declined to comment on the federal government’s decision to block funding to the institute.

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Emails sent by The Washington Post to the Wuhan Institute of Virology were returned to sender.

Multiple federal investigations and research studies have focused on whether the Wuhan lab was a potential starting point for the pandemic. A declassified U.S. intelligence analysis released last month faulted the Wuhan lab’s safety protocols but said that intelligence agencies could not reach a definitive conclusion on the source of the pandemic, and that all agencies remain open to a pair of competing theories. Five of nine intelligence agencies participating in the review favor a scenario in which the virus spilled over from animals to humans, possibly at a market in Wuhan where live animals were sold and a cluster of early cases was detected. The FBI and Energy Department favor a lab leak. Two agencies remain undecided.

Republicans said the health agency’s decision to halt funding to the lab supported their continued probes into the virus’s origin, including a House hearing last week on scientists’ early analysis of the virus.

“The WIV should not receive another cent of U.S. taxpayer funds,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who chairs the House panel investigating the coronavirus response, said in a statement. “Americans have every right to be concerned that their hard-earned dollars, via EcoHealth, went to fund potentially hazardous research.”

“It’s past time that the Biden administration made this decision, but they deserve no credit for finally doing what the evidence and facts demanded,” GOP leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said.

Virologists have generally favored the theory that the pandemic began with a natural spillover from animals to human, and several prominent researchers decried Republicans’ ongoing probes, saying GOP lawmakers have distorted scientists’ public research and private messages to exaggerate the possibility of a lab origin for the coronavirus.

Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research, one of the virologists who testified before the House panel last week, said Wednesday he was disheartened by the decision to block funding to the Wuhan lab, calling it “deeply problematic that we let politics interfere with critically important research.”

“We have observed the first major coronavirus pandemic, and now we’re cutting ties with one of the premiere coronavirus research facilities in the world. That’s a problem,” Andersen added.

