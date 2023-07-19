The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Reader Q&A

Questions about vaccine misinformation? Ask scientist Peter Hotez.

Health-care reporter Sabrina Malhi will chat with the prominent scientist on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time

By
Updated July 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT|Published July 19, 2023 at 3:38 p.m. EDT
Peter Hotez
Peter Hotez will take your questions on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Submit them in advance below. (Kaz Sasahara)

Misinformation surrounding the coronavirus booster and other vaccines remains rampant, fueling an increase in anti-vaccine sentiments. The situation has led to a decline in vaccination rates and a rise in cases of previously controlled infectious diseases.

Peter Hotez, a distinguished vaccine scientist and pediatrician, has dedicated his career to researching and studying neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development. Hotez is co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

His work led to the development of corbevax, a low-cost and patent-free coronavirus vaccine, for which he and his team were nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. He has also become a frequent target of harassment when he has spoken out about the dangers of vaccine misinformation.

What questions do you have about vaccine misinformation? What other public health concerns do you have heading into the winter? Hotez will be joined here by Washington Post health-care reporter Sabrina Malhi to answer your questions on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this live chat.

