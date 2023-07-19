Questions about vaccine misinformation? Ask scientist Peter Hotez.

Misinformation surrounding the coronavirus booster and other vaccines remains rampant, fueling an increase in anti-vaccine sentiments. The situation has led to a decline in vaccination rates and a rise in cases of previously controlled infectious diseases.
His work led to the development of corbevax, a low-cost and patent-free coronavirus vaccine, for which he and his team were nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. He has also become a frequent target of harassment when he has spoken out about the dangers of vaccine misinformation.
What questions do you have about vaccine misinformation? What other public health concerns do you have heading into the winter? Hotez will be joined here by Washington Post health-care reporter Sabrina Malhi to answer your questions on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this live chat.
