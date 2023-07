Bronny James had cardiac arrest. Here’s what to know about the condition.

James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, quickly received public support from NFL player Damar Hamlin, who suddenly collapsed on the football field in January.

Bronny James, who was stable condition Tuesday, is the latest high-profile athlete to experience the medical emergency, this time during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

Suffering a sudden cardiac arrest can be fatal, especially without receiving immediate medical treatment, experts say.

Cardiac arrest can lead to injuries in the brain and internal organs, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder. It is different from a heart attack. Here’s what to know: