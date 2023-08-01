Los Angeles County has a fruit fly problem: What to know

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A part of Los Angeles County is under an agricultural quarantine after officials detected an invasive type of fruit fly in Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita. The 79-square-mile quarantine, which restricts movement of fruits and vegetables, not people, was prompted by the discovery of more than 20 Tau fruit flies and is the first caused by the species in the Western Hemisphere, California’s Department of Food and Agriculture said.

Female Tau fruit flies lay eggs onto host fruits that include melons, okras, peppers, papayas, citruses, cucumbers, pumpkins, avocados, tomatoes and gourds, causing the fruits to rot.

“The puncturing of fruit during egg laying admits decay organisms that cause tissue breakdown,” the Agriculture Department said in a report published last month. “Larval feeding reduces the interior of fruit to a rotten mass.”

A single female can lay more than 400 eggs in her lifetime, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Adult Tau fruit flies, about 7 millimeters in length, originate in Southeast Asia and aren’t established in the United States. Officials suspect the flies that caused the quarantine were introduced by travelers bringing uninspected produce, “a common pathway for invasive species.”

The quarantine aims to limit the movement of host fruits from the infested area to other neighborhoods. Fly traps with pheromone lure and a small amount of pesticide will also be used to eliminate the bugs.

California officials urged residents in the quarantine area to not remove fruits and vegetables from their property although the foods can be consumed, juiced, frozen, cooked or ground in the garbage disposal, at the property where they were picked.

“Otherwise, they should be disposed-of by double-bagging in plastic and placing the bags in a bin specifically for garbage,” California officials said.

