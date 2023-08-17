What to know about new covid booster, RSV vaccines, flu shots this fall

Coronavirus: What you need to know

The latest: The United States is experiencing a bump in coronavirus transmission for the first time since the public health emergency ended in May. It is exposing the challenges of avoiding the virus when free testing is no longer widely accessible.

New coronavirus variant: EG.5, a new covid subvariant unofficially nicknamed “Eris,” is becoming a dominant strain in countries including the United States and Britain. Here’s what to know about EG.5.

Covid boosters: Health officials are unveiling a new arsenal of vaccines ahead of an expected wave of covid, flu and RSV as the fall respiratory virus season begins. This includes an updated covid booster, which is likely coming in late September. Here’s what to know about the new covid booster, RSV vaccines and flu shots this fall.

Covid deaths: Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the United States last year, and covid deaths dropped 47 percent between 2021 and 2022.

Would we shut down again? What will the United States do the next time a deadly virus comes knocking on the door?