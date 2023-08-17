What we know about the rare flesh-eating bacteria that’s killed 3

Experts are urging residents to take “critical” precautions to avoid Vibrio vulnificus , a rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria, after the recent cases. Officials suggest protecting open wounds from seawater and avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish.

At least three people have died after contracting infections from a rare flesh-eating bacteria that can be caused by eating raw seafood such as oysters or swimming in warm saltwater, New York and Connecticut health officials said Wednesday.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in a news release Wednesday. Adam Joseph, a spokesman for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D), echoed the sentiment in a statement to The Washington Post, saying residents should “consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water.”