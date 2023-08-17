At least three people have died after contracting infections from a rare flesh-eating bacteria that can be caused by eating raw seafood such as oysters or swimming in warm saltwater, New York and Connecticut health officials said Wednesday.
What we know about the rare flesh-eating bacteria that’s killed 3
“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in a news release Wednesday. Adam Joseph, a spokesman for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D), echoed the sentiment in a statement to The Washington Post, saying residents should “consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water.”
Here’s what we know so far about flesh-eating bacteria and the recent deaths: