Drug manufacturer Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plans to file for bankruptcy, the company said Wednesday, under a plan that would allow it to pay $1 billion less to a trust as part of a settlement of claims that it helped fuel the nation’s opioid crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One of the largest makers of opioid pain pills in the United States, Mallinckrodt emerged from its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year while agreeing to pay $1.7 billion as part of a national settlement to help cities and states ease the addition and overdose crisis.

The Ireland-based company had made its first payment of $450 million but had been unable to make a second $200 million payment due in June.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company and its creditors agreed that Mallinckrodt would enter bankruptcy under a restructuring agreement calling for the “permanent elimination” of the opioid settlement payments, except for a final $250 million payment. In a statement, Mallinckrodt officials indicated the company had the agreement of the trust to renegotiate the opioid settlement.

Members of the trust set up to receive and disburse the settlement payments could not immediately be reached for comment.

Under the original settlement, individual victims also would have received about $160 million, said attorney Joseph Steinfeld, who represents about 20,000 personal injury clients with claims against Mallinckrodt. If the bankruptcy plan goes through, the total would be between $50 million and $60 million, he said.

Those victims include relatives of people who died of overdoses, or those whose addiction to pain pills ruined their lives, leading to lost jobs, lost custody of children and medical bills, he said. “We’re extremely disappointed. We feel we’ve been sold down the river” by the company, Steinfeld said.

Representatives for Mallinckrodt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mallinckrodt said it is operating normally and expects to emerge from its second bankruptcy by the end of this year “due to the overwhelming support of its key stakeholders.”

The company has struggled financially since it filed for bankruptcy in 2020. It hasn’t made a quarterly profit since the fall of 2020, and it has since racked up $2.6 billion in losses that have accelerated in recent months, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The imminent bankruptcy marks a shift in the company’s moderately upbeat message to investors. Mallinckrodt said in an April SEC filing that its core business beat its own expectations last fiscal year. It awarded its new chief executive, Sigurdur Olafsson, a $1.2 million cash bonus for performance.

In a May earnings call, Olafsson said the company had “a solid start to 2023” and was pleased with its performance. But Mallinckrodt’s financial performance was deteriorating, accumulating nearly $1 billion in losses in the first half of the year — more than it lost in all of 2022.

Mallinckrodt played a key role in saturating the United States with legal pain pills. Between 2006 and 2014, Mallinckrodt accounted for 27 percent of the opioid market compared with 18 percent for Purdue Pharma, measured by the potency of the pills they produced, according to Washington Post analysis of drug data.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mallinckrodt’s 30-milligram blue oxycodone tablet became the preferred drug on the street as the opioid crisis escalated. Internal documents released as part of the settlement agreement showed how the company aggressively sought to market its pills to doctors.