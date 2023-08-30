Kids in many states wrongly removed from Medicaid, U.S. officials say

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Potentially millions of children have been improperly dropped from Medicaid rolls across many states in recent months, federal authorities said Wednesday as they sounded an alarm and called for reinstating youngsters’ coverage through the safety-net health insurance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The unwarranted removal of possibly large numbers of children is the most serious defect to materialize since the start this spring of a massive undertaking by every state to figure out who remains eligible for Medicaid.

This unwinding, as it is known, was triggered by the end of a pandemic-era promise that everyone with the nation’s largest public insurance program could keep it. The undertaking is a prime concern of Biden administration health officials, who have been monitoring states closely in hopes of avoiding a surge in the nation’s uninsured as low-income people lose Medicaid coverage for paperwork reasons or because they no longer qualify.

The flaw revealed publicly Wednesday by the administration’s Medicaid director involves computer systems that are not set correctly to evaluate whether individual family members still are eligible for the nation’s largest public insurance program.

The federal agency that oversees the program in a partnership with states dispatched a sharply worded letter Wednesday about the problem. The six-page letter rebuking states directs them to evaluate within two weeks whether they are in violation and, if so, to immediately stop conducting renewals until the problem is fixed. Children and others who have been incorrectly dropped must be returned to Medicaid, with retroactive coverage.

“It’s unacceptable if eligible people, especially children, are being disenrolled from Medicaid or [the Children’s Health Insurance Program],” another federal insurance program for children of working-class families, said Daniel Tsai, federal Medicaid director. During a briefing for reporters, Tsai characterized the glitch as “a very clear issue that extends across multiple states.”

Tsai repeatedly declined to specify how many states CMS is already aware are incorrectly removing children or the number of youngsters who have lost insurance. Pressed on the lack of detail, Tsai would say only that the agency is ordering every state to “assess and look under the hood whether they have this issue of not.”

Another administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the problem’s scope, estimated that the number of affected children “is likely in the millions.” The official added that the defect is a systemic problem and that CMS’s directive to states to report back is designed to gather a more complete count.

Researchers at the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, which has been closely tracking the unwinding since the first states began resuming the pre-pandemic practice of annually deciding who qualifies for Medicaid, estimated that perhaps half the states are known to be removing children improperly. Joan Alker, the center’s executive director, also said millions of children are suspected to be affected, given partial data on the total number of children disenrolled so far through the Medicaid unwinding.

According to KFF, a health-care policy organization, just 15 states are making public the number of children who have lost Medicaid for any reason — not simply because of the error CMS is ordering states to fix. In those 15 states, a KFF compilation shows, 1.1 million children have lost Medicaid out of 2.7 million beneficiaries overall who have been severed from the coverage.

The Medicaid unwinding, expected to take a year to complete in most states, follows the end of the temporary guarantee of coverage under a federal law that preserved the safety-net health insurance for three years, through March.

Under Medicaid eligibility rules, children can qualify for the insurance even if their families have incomes higher than the earnings that would allow their parents to qualify. For that reason, children are especially vulnerable to the problem CMS has detected.

The problem detected in many states occurs in instances when Medicaid programs use an automated method, with computerized data such as wage records, to determine which beneficiaries remain eligible — a method the federal government prefers over mailing out renewal notices. The automated method accounts for about one-fourth of the renewals so far nationwide.

According to Tsai, the problem arises when a state uses a family’s entire income to determine whether parents and children qualify for Medicaid, rather than taking into account that children usually are eligible up to higher income levels.

The letter CMS sent Wednesday ordered states in violation to fix the problem right away and gives them choices about how to proceed, including giving children an automatic extra year of Medicaid. If states do not comply, CMS officials are telling them, they may be penalized, including financially.

“We also recognize that states may have significant work ahead,” Tsai said.