3. BITTER RIVALS NO MORE Elizabeth Warren has become an unlikely confidant and adviser to Joe Biden, collaborating closely with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
4. US, CHINA TENSIONS RISE China expresses outrage after the U.S. ordered it to close its consulate in Houston, a move the State Department said was to protect “American intellectual property and America’s private information.”
5. POWERFUL QUAKE STARTLES ALASKA The magnitude 7.8 temblor struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off.
