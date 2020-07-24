2. DAILY CHECKLIST NOW INCLUDES FACE MASKS Reluctantly for many, the flimsy life-saving tissue have in mere months joined the list of don’t-leave-home-without-them items for billions around the world.
3. COLUMBUS STATUE COMES DOWN IN CHICAGO The statue that drew chaotic protests in Grant Park was taken down by crews amid a plan by Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city.
4. TRUMP SCRAPS GOP CONVENTION A “flare-up” of the coronavirus in Florida nixes plans for more than 10,000 people to attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month.
5. BASEBALL SEASON OPENS WITH A PALL Nationals star Juan Soto is diagnosed with the coronavirus, a grim reminder that the disease will overshadow anything that happens on the field this season.
