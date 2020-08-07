2. MORE BODIES RECOVERED IN LEBANON French and Russian rescue teams with dogs are searching the port area, the day after Emmanuel Macron promised aid and vowed to press for Lebanese governmental reforms.
3. RUSSIA’S RACE FOR VACCINE RAISES CONCERNS Scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush for a COVID-19 vaccine could backfire and point to ethical issues that undermine confidence in the Russian studies.
4. ‘YOU ARE NOT DEMONSTRATING’ Violent clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, persist and the city’s mayor is decrying the unrest, saying demonstrators are “attempting to commit murder.”
5. SETH ROGEN SPARKS UPROAR IN ISRAEL The Jewish comedian’s comments in podcast about Israel — especially saying the country “doesn’t make sense” — infuriated many Israel supporters.
