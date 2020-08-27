2. PENCE DEFENDS LAW ENFORCEMENT But the vice president made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year as he addressed Republican convention proceedings that unfolded amid new protests against racial injustice.
3. MILITIA PLEA MADE BEFORE DEADLY WISCONSIN ATTACK Calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were slain during the unrest.
4. IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL IN EUROPE Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities want to narrow learning gaps between haves and have-nots that deepened during virus lockdowns – and to get their parents back to work.
5. ‘FIGHTING FOR WHAT’S RIGHT’ NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart, they wanted social reform and the Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain of postponements in the sports world.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.