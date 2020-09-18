2. VIRUS CLUSTERS AT FRENCH UNIVERSITIES Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen.
3. ‘NOBODY CAN GET TO US’ Rescuers across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are using boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
4. ‘FORREST GUMP’ AUTHOR DIES Winston Groom’s novel was turned into an Oscar-winning smash in 1994 and became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon.
5. BROWNS WIN ON NFL’S 100TH BIRTHDAY Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb lead Cleveland to a 35-30 win over Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, giving coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win.
