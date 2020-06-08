3. WHERE CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN ERADICATED New Zealand health officials say the last known infected person has recovered and it’s been 17 days since the last new case was reported.
4. CRISTOBAL WEAKENS, FLOOD THREAT PERSISTS The tropical storm has weakened into a tropical depression but heavy rainfall and storm surges are likely to persist on Gulf Coast
5. NEW YORK IN SPOTLIGHT AS CITY REOPENS After becoming the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” retailers can resume work — with restrictions.
