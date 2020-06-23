2. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI RETURNS TO CAPITOL HILL The government’s top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee Tuesday. Fauci has warned that the U.S. is still in the first wave of the pandemic and has continued to urge the American public to practice social distancing.
3. RAYSHARD BROOKS TO BE REMEMBERED AT MLK CHURCH The private funeral for the Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
4. BEIRUT’S AMERICAN UNIVERSITY FACES MAJOR BATTLES One of the Arab world’s oldest and most prestigious universities is confronting a global pandemic, a severe recession and the collapse of Lebanon’s currency — all at the same time.
5. ALL EYES ON KENTUCKY PRIMARY The virus outbreak has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. Only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state’s largest city.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.