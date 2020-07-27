3. DOUGLAS UNCOMFORTABLY CLOSE TO HAWAII Meteorologists cautioned the hurricane’s path could shift slightly and could still unload its destructive power on the islands of Oahu and Kauai.
4. GOLD HITS RECORD, CLOSE TO $2,000 AN OUNCE The price surged as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven amid jitters about U.S.-Chinese tension and the coronavirus recovery.
5. YOUNG ISRAELIS LEAD NEW PROTESTS Young Israelis have emerged as a driving force in the wave of colorful and emotionally charged protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the pandemic and economic crises.
