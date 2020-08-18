3. LAST-MINUTE RELIEF FOR LGBT RIGHTS A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.
4. HIP-HOP PIONEER’S DEATH CLEARED UP Federal prosecutors say they have solved one of New York City’s most enduring mysteries, the 2002 slaying of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.
5. WAITING FOR PANDA BABY Giant panda matriarch Mei Xiang is pregnant and could give birth this week at Washington’s National Zoo, which has been shuttered for months amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.