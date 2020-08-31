2. STATE POLICE RETURNING TO PORTLAND Oregon State Police will help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.
3. CHINA’S XINJIANG IMPOSES DRACONIAN MEASURES TO FIGHT PANDEMIC The government is physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with strict quarantines.
4. LEBANON TURNS 100 Marking its centennial this week, many Lebanese feel that their experiment as a nation has failed and question their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country.
5. LADY GAGA GETS MASKED UP The entertainer took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She also won five awards.
