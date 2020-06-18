“I bet it helped them enormously,” says Harvard Harvard Kennedy School psychologist Jennifer Lerner. “They could have stayed in this noxious state that we know can increase cardiovascular illness or chosen to have compassion.”
Jenny Whitaker, a website designer and mother of three, was pragmatic as well as openhearted. Besides posting the signs in May, she and her husband filed police reports and installed security cameras.
Although the perpetrator has yet to come forward, the signs have prompted neighbors to call, text and stop by the house to express their support. Whitaker says she’s no longer burning with anger, while her 8-year-old son is learning that “The one thing we can control is how we respond to other people’s actions.”
— Katherine Ellison