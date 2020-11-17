The owner, Paryse Michaud, was at her daughter’s hockey tournament several hours away when she got the news that the 17-month-old shepherd had escaped from their home in Clair, New Brunswick. Michaud’s father was looking after the dog when she escaped, the newspaper reported.
Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.
Over the next six hours, Michaud received updates from people in Maine tracking the dog, the newspaper reported. A friend found the dog in a garage and coordinated with other friends on the Canadian side for a handoff.
Finally, Michaud got a text with a photo of the dog and Annik Sirois, a family friend, in a car on the Canadian side of the border.
Diamond was united with Michaud and her family on Sunday after being handed off at a border station, the newspaper reported.
