It’s 2021, and things seem more dire than they have been in my lifetime. The Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in 1973, Roe v. Wade, is teetering. This month, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a Texas law that essentially prohibits abortions after six weeks — two weeks after a missed period — and will soon hear a case about a Mississippi law which bans most abortions after 15 weeks.
Lawmakers in red states are doing everything they can to make getting an abortion as difficult as legally possible. It’s desperation time. One in 4 women will have an abortion before age 45, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.
We need to start telling our stories.
This is mine.
The first sign of trouble in my pregnancy came on a Sunday morning in November 2005, when I drove myself — 16 weeks along and bleeding — to the emergency room. Nothing to worry about, they told me as they measured this and poked that. But that Tuesday, well into my second trimester, I was still bleeding, and my obstetrician dispatched me to downtown Baltimore for a second opinion because she knew it was absolutely something to worry about.
The ultrasound technician there proceeded as if on autopilot, rolling the wand back and forth across the sticky gel on my stomach. There’s the head, she announced, pointing to the big ball that dominated the pixelated screen next to me. Oh, here’s an elbow. And I nodded, taking her word for it.
I almost felt this need to play along, to pretend everything was normal, just as she was doing. But this was no routine visit: Something was terribly wrong with my child.
“Your baby is very sick,” the second-opinion doctor finally told me. My son would not be born alive. He lacked a kidney and a limb. His heart, malformed. Most probably because of a chromosomal abnormality, the doctor said.
The doctor gave me two choices. I could wait for my baby’s heart to stop — and it would, although it might take weeks or longer. Or I could terminate the pregnancy sooner. An abortion, he eventually said, when it was clear that I had no idea what he was talking about.
Choices was a funny way to put it.
On the morning of my diagnosis 16 years ago, the doctor told me he couldn’t perform the abortion. My obstetrician told me her hospital wouldn’t allow her to, either. Both said the hospitals they were affiliated with did not have the equipment to handle second-trimester abortions
As I walked out, the receptionist handed me a business card. On it: the phone number for Planned Parenthood, the only place in Maryland where I could terminate a second-trimester pregnancy at that time, she told me. In Maryland, one of a handful of states explicitly protecting reproductive rights in state law, second-trimester abortions are rare — and difficult to get, I would learn.
Planned Parenthood offered me an appointment, but not for two weeks.
I’d made what could be seen as my choice. But how could I wait two weeks, carrying my son’s broken body, him feeding off me, dying bit by bit, knowing I would never meet him?
Calling my boss, I told him I needed time off. How could I wake up every morning pretending everything was fine when it was not? How could I face the co-workers and friends who knew I was pregnant but not that I soon wouldn’t be?
I never imagined I would want two children. But after my first child, a boy, was born, I yearned for this second baby. I’d make room in my you-can-have-it-all-right-now life with a delightful toddler, working the job I’d always wanted as a newspaper reporter, and living in a quaint prewar house with original subway tiles in the upstairs bath. At four months along with this pregnancy, completing my little family seemed within reach.
Two days after seeing the second-opinion doctor, I’d be heading to my parents’ place near Buffalo, for Thanksgiving. My mother took charge. In her grief, she called everyone she could think of, finding an appointment at an abortion clinic near her house for that Friday, just three days away. I cried, both with the relief of knowing I needed to wait only a little longer, and with the heavy realization I wouldn’t deliver this baby that I wanted so much.
The abortion would cost $700. The clinic took only cash, no credit cards, no insurance. My mother handed me a life raft, a white envelope filled with more money than I’d carried around before or since. On Thursday, she cooked turkey and corn pudding. On Friday, she held my toddler on her hip and waved goodbye as I headed for the clinic.
If the laws in Texas and Mississippi were the law of the land when I needed an abortion, I could not have gotten one legally. Prohibiting abortion is not what most people want — especially not women — and yet the war against it continues. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 75 percent of those surveyed said abortion should be a decision made between a woman and her doctor, not regulated by laws. And 6-in-10 Americans believe Roe should be upheld by the high court, even in states where a reversal of the landmark ruling would see serious restrictions or an all-out ban on abortions.
I came of age in the middle of abortion wars fought in the street. Abortion providers were being murdered, including a Buffalo neighbor in 1998, shot through his kitchen window as he reheated soup.
In the early 1990s, the organization Operation Rescue was at its peak, with crowds of religious protesters trying to shut down abortion clinics nationwide, waving signs with pictures of mangled fetuses and forcing each terrified woman heading inside to sustain a bombardment of angry shouting.
The year I turned 20, in 1992, Operation Rescue came to Buffalo, with hundreds of protesters jailed for violating perimeters set up around clinics to keep women safe from their tirades. I worked as a reporting intern at the Buffalo News that summer and saw it unfold.
That always stayed with me: The screaming, the signs and the faces of the women on one of the hardest days of their lives. I had no idea that years later I would return to one of the exact clinics I visited as a young reporter. I would be one of those frightened women, not knowing what to expect.
No protesters greeted me at the clinic this time. No signs. No shouting.
On that gray Friday in late November 2005, after yet another ultrasound to confirm the Baltimore doctor’s diagnosis, the clinic doctor inserted a sterile, dry sponge used to dilate my cervix. In the early afternoon, I would return to finish the procedure.
Sixteen weeks, and I wouldn’t be pregnant anymore.
Somehow that day, I made my way to the cold darkened room where the nurse would put me under. Finally hooked up to the anesthesia, I groggily told the nurse she could begin. She sweetly told me the procedure was done.
My son was gone.
I don’t remember how long it took for me to feel like myself again, but when you have a toddler nipping at your heels, there’s not a lot of time for grieving. Instead, it’s pick me up, it’s I’m hungry, it’s I pooped in my diaper. Inside, there was a lot of: Am I broken? Can I actually have another child? How soon?
My privilege and family connections helped me through, physically and emotionally. But what about the women who don’t look like me, who lack the money, education and social networks I have? Why is it so hard to get a legal abortion in one of the most liberal states in the United States and why are we trying to make it so much harder elsewhere? Once women work through the guilt, grief and disbelief and decide to terminate their pregnancies, even in the second trimester, the process should be seamless. The health-care system shouldn’t abandon us with our dying babies and a business card.
Thirteen months after my abortion, I lay on another gurney, this one in a suburban Baltimore hospital. A few days before Christmas, I gave birth to the daughter I would never have known had my sick son survived the year before.
Where there had been emptiness, now there was Callie, and a new kind of relief settled in, because she was here and she was healthy. I held her warm, wriggly body next to my face, counted her limbs and digits, and stared into those startling blue eyes. Here was proof of how strong I really was.
