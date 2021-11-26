If the laws in Texas and Mississippi were the law of the land when I needed an abortion, I could not have gotten one legally. Prohibiting abortion is not what most people want — especially not women — and yet the war against it continues. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 75 percent of those surveyed said abortion should be a decision made between a woman and her doctor, not regulated by laws. And 6-in-10 Americans believe Roe should be upheld by the high court, even in states where a reversal of the landmark ruling would see serious restrictions or an all-out ban on abortions.