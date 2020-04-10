The finding stems from analysis of smoking information on 6,687 people from the United States, Australia and Finland who were followed from childhood to middle age, starting in the 1970s and 1980s. Among people who began smoking after their 20s, just 2.6 percent still smoked in their 40s, compared with 18 percent of those who had first tried smoking when they were ages 6 to 14. The study did not determine why those who started smoking as children were more likely to become steady smokers as adults, but the researchers noted that experts believe nicotine addiction is stronger among children. The health risks of smoking are many: cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, emphysema, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Smoking can increase risk for other conditions. And 1 in 5 deaths in the United States is attributable to smoking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.