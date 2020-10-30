To start their day, most American kids — 82.4 percent of those ages 2 to 19 — eat breakfast, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, that means nearly 1 in 5 youngsters does not eat breakfast, often referred to as the most important meal of the day. The likelihood of eating breakfast seems to decline as kids get older, dropping from about 96 percent of 2- to 5-year-olds to 73 percent of children 12 to 19. The report notes that breakfast consumption is about 10 percent less among children from lower-income families than among those whose families have a higher income. It also varies by race, according to the report, with Black and Hispanic children less likely than White or Asian children to eat breakfast. When breakfast is part of youngsters’ daily routine, milk is the most common food or beverage on their menu (although its popularity does decline with age, it is consumed by about half of the youngest to not quite a third of the oldest youths). Also high on the menu list at all ages is ready-to-eat cereal. About 20 percent of youngsters are drinking water at breakfast, and the remaining items among their favorites include pancakes (or waffles or French toast), eggs and fruit juice. For youths, the benefits of regularly eating breakfast are many and varied, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP says breakfast has been linked to improvements in attention span and memory, better test scores, less irritability, a healthier weight and better nutrition overall. Although the CDC report says that the percentage of breakfast-eaters among American kids has held steady since it was last tallied about 10 years earlier, the data do not reflect any changes that may have occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.