The administration also used the figures released Wednesday to make the point that the decision to open the marketplace doors this year fostered the president’s goal of helping to insure racial and ethnic groups that have especially suffered in the pandemic. The proportion of Black and Hispanic people who signed up for ACA health plans appears to have been a bit greater than through the limited special enrollments of the past two years, though health officials note that a significant share of the people who purchased the plans did not identify their race or ethnicity.