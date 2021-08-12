“The obvious implication for doctors is that they should be monitoring patients who seem like they’ve gotten better, and keep having them come back,” Sibley says. “It’s also good for people with ADHD to be prepared when they make major transitions. Your environment can make a big difference. Maybe you’ve done well in high school, but now you’re in college. Or you were doing well in one job and now you’ve been promoted, and there are new demands. It’s important to understand that it’s normal to have some times in your life when things feel more manageable, but there may be others when they feel more out of control, and that’s the time to seek professional help.”