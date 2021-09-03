Cost may be a barrier to vaccination for some. Traditional Medicare Part B pays for only a few vaccines, including influenza, pneumonia and, for certain high risk groups, such as those with diabetes, hepatitis B. It doesn’t cover the shingles vaccine. The coronavirus vaccine is free, but Medicare will pay administrative fees for delivering it. For other vaccines, Medicare recipients must look to their Part D prescription drug plans, where there often are co-pays, or to Medicare Advantage plans. In states without Medicaid expansion, the cost is on the patient. In expansion states, however, the Affordable Care Act requires coverage of all vaccines.