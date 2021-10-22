American adults consume an average of 3,400 milligrams of salt each day, or roughly 1½ teaspoons, and most of it (70 percent) comes from sodium in prepared foods, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The federal government’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provide advice on nutrition and health, recommend no more than 2,300 mg per day for people 14 and older. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure and other health problems, including kidney disease, heart disease and stroke. The FDA recently issued new guidelines to the food industry to reduce the amount of added sodium in their products so that people’s salt intake will not exceed roughly 3,000 mg daily. Although many often think of salt as simply a flavor-adding substance, the body actually needs some sodium to work properly. For instance, it’s needed for proper nerve and muscle functioning and to maintain the correct balance of fluids in the body. The FDA’s guidelines, which are voluntary, asks the food industry to make sodium cutbacks in the next 2½ years in 163 categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods. The goal is to prevent diet-related diseases that “often result in hundreds of thousands of lives lost and billions in annual health care costs,” the FDA says. The American Heart Association described the FDA guidelines as “an important step forward . . . but not enough.” It believes lowering salt consumption to 2,300 mg a day would prevent 450,000 cases of cardiovascular disease and save about $40 billion in health-care costs over a 20-year span. To cut back on salt, health experts advise eating fewer processed foods and checking nutrition labels for sodium content on foods and ingredients used in at-home preparation.