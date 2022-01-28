While less likely to die than older adults, Americans in their 20s and 30s do face risks. The three leading causes of death in adults ages 25 to 34 in 2019 were unintentional injury, suicide and homicide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Jan. 19, over 5,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 29 in the United States have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to provisional data from the CDC. Three hundred per 100,000 adults in this age group have been hospitalized.