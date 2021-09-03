If you’re at higher risk for stroke, you may be prescribed a blood thinner, too. “We treat the heart to protect the brain,” says Daniel Cantillon, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. In the past, warfarin was the only such drug widely available; it requires monitoring with regular blood tests. But newer anticoagulants don’t have that requirement and have been shown to be just as effective at preventing strokes. These drugs — such as apixaban (Eliquis) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto) — are pricey, though: Out-of-pocket costs can be $500 per month or more. Coupons from websites like GoodRx can help defray costs.