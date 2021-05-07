“It’s an ugly thing that lurks: how much money will be left at the end,” she says, and it came up again. All the sisters had agreed on renting a condo for their father nearby her home and hiring an aide. But when the condo owner decided to sell it after several years, she and one sister wanted to buy the unit so their bedridden father, 94, could stay put. Her two other sisters wanted to find another rental to minimize costs.