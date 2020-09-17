Today, the health risks of polluted air are well known. Considered a “major cause of death and disease” by the World Health Organization, air pollution can cause lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma, low birth weight and a host of other conditions.

But a half-century ago, those effects hadn’t been studied, or publicized, as thoroughly. So the U.S. government turned to film to educate the public. “Darkening Day: Air Pollution Films and Environmental Awareness, 1960-1972,” curated by the National Library of Medicine, highlights six educational films that helped the public learn more about air pollution’s risks. Cinema historian Jennifer Lynn Peterson puts the films in context in an essay that accompanies them.

Made between 1960 and 1972, they reflect the era’s changing understanding of the dangers of air pollution.

All of the movies were made to be watched in schools, libraries and noncommercial venues, and they all draw connections between air pollution and industry. From a housewife frustrated by a sooty coffee table to Mr. Hack, a cartoon character with a chronic cough from air pollution, they show how lives were affected by the output of industrial polluters during the infancy of federal air pollution regulation.

The movies “anticipate today’s discourse surrounding climate change, environmental calamity, and the Anthropocene,” Peterson writes. They’re also fascinating watches, and a glimpse of the kinds of concerns that drove people to push for tighter rules on air pollution.

The movies’ brisk doom-and-gloom voice-overs, groovy soundtracks and vintage visuals make for entertaining viewing. But their content speaks to the urgency of environmental form in a time of rapid industrial expansion — and echo modern concerns about the effects of both air pollution and human-caused climate change.

The smog and smoke and soot of the past may seem far away. But the movies are more than time capsules: they’re harbingers of our modern environmental concerns. Watch and read at bit.ly/DarkeningDay.