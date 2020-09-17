Made between 1960 and 1972, they reflect the era’s changing understanding of the dangers of air pollution.
All of the movies were made to be watched in schools, libraries and noncommercial venues, and they all draw connections between air pollution and industry. From a housewife frustrated by a sooty coffee table to Mr. Hack, a cartoon character with a chronic cough from air pollution, they show how lives were affected by the output of industrial polluters during the infancy of federal air pollution regulation.
The movies “anticipate today’s discourse surrounding climate change, environmental calamity, and the Anthropocene,” Peterson writes. They’re also fascinating watches, and a glimpse of the kinds of concerns that drove people to push for tighter rules on air pollution.
The movies’ brisk doom-and-gloom voice-overs, groovy soundtracks and vintage visuals make for entertaining viewing. But their content speaks to the urgency of environmental form in a time of rapid industrial expansion — and echo modern concerns about the effects of both air pollution and human-caused climate change.
The smog and smoke and soot of the past may seem far away. But the movies are more than time capsules: they’re harbingers of our modern environmental concerns. Watch and read at bit.ly/DarkeningDay.