Hardest hit is Alaska’s official state fish, the Chinook salmon, also known as king salmon.
Chinooks on average are 8 percent smaller than they were before 1990, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications last month. Also shrinking are Alaska’s sockeye, coho and chum salmon, the report said. The findings are based on data from 12.5 million samples collected over six decades.
The study confirms firsthand anecdotal accounts from Alaskans with generations of salmon tradition, said co-author Peter Westley of UAF’s College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences.
Warmer seas attributed to climate change and increased competition among all species of salmon are the likeliest factors behind the fish shrinkage, he said.
Salmon are maturing in the ocean at earlier ages and returning to fresh water younger and smaller than in the past, the study found.
In waterways like the Yukon River, famous for its Chinooks, the “really big whoppers” that spend seven or eight years in the ocean are no longer seen, Westley said. Instead, many returning Chinooks are only four years old, he said.
Alaska produces nearly all of the nation’s wild salmon. Last year, commercial fishermen harvested over 206 million salmon and sold them for $657.6 million, state officials said. Salmon are also a dietary staple for some Indigenous people of Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory.
The red-fleshed fish are also eaten by Alaska’s bears and other wildlife. Smaller fish mean fewer nutrients for those animals — and fewer salmon eggs, which can have long-term consequences for wildlife that feed on them, said UAF’s Krista Oke, the study’s lead author.
— Reuters