The National Park Service, which owns Alcatraz, has been steadily reopening other national parks, including Yosemite, Muir Woods, Sequoia-Kings Canyon, Pinnacles and others, often with reduced visitation and closed visitor centers.
Ferry service, trails, gardens and a revised audio tour that has commentary from former prisoners and guards, and includes the outdoor features, will be available.
Visitors, which normally reach about 5,000 to 6,000 people a day in the summer, will be limited to 750 a day. Those taking the ferry to head to the island will have their temperature taken before getting on the boat and will be required to wear a mask. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 Fahrenheit will be turned away.
Masks are not required on the island, but they are strongly encouraged, parks officials said.
“This is a great opportunity. There will be fewer visitors on the island,” said Charles Strickfaden, a spokesman for the National Park Service. “It’s an opportunity to take a walk on the wild side at Alcatraz. There are thousands of nesting birds out there. There are amazing views. There’s a lot to do.”
