With 70 percent of all cardiac arrests out of hospital in the United States taking place in residences, getting help at home is key to a better survival rate, experts say. PulsePoint alerts nearby volunteers who took CPR training or who are off-duty emergency responders and notify them with a distinctive alert tone that someone has gone into cardiac arrest in their vicinity, usually in a public place, such as shopping malls, work places or streets. Very few calls are to private homes.