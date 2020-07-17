The free, downloadable e-book answers all sorts of questions about covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, from “Why has my life changed?” to “What are the long-term effects?”
Written in a Q&A format, the book contains a section specific to children’s questions and a much longer portion devoted to answering adults’ queries. It also has a long list of resources to help those who want to know more about antibody testing or the effectiveness of gloves.
“My friends and colleagues know I am plainspoken, and I don’t pull my punches when I see truth,” Haseltine writes.
And he doesn’t.
In response to a child’s question about whether doctors can save people who are sick, he writes, “Doctors can save most people if they can get to a hospital in time, just like with other diseases. It is sad they can’t save everyone.”
Haseltine acknowledges that he doesn’t have all the answers — we’re still learning basics about the disease and that answers, and even questions, will be changing as we learn more. To that end, he’ll be regularly updating the book.
“A Family Guide to Covid” can be read or printed on demand at accessh.org/covidfamilyguide. It’s also available on Kindle at Amazon. (Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon, is the owner of The Washington Post.)