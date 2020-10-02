A day earlier, Trump, Hicks and various members of the Trump family flew to Cleveland together for the presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. Both men were tested ahead of the debate and stood behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They did not wear masks during the faceoff.
Early Friday, Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
