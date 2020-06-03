On Tuesday, riot police fired volleys of tear gas at Paris protesters, who assembled at the city’s main courthouse despite a coronavirus-related ban on protests. And it wasn’t just Floyd: the crowd also paid homage to Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody.
About 3,000 people in Sydney marched under police escort to show solidarity for U.S protests of Floyd’s death but also to call for change in Australia’s treatment of its indigenous population, particularly by police.
Mask-wearing demonstrators in The Hague spaced themselves apart while holding signs on a large lawn. And in Tel Aviv, more than 200 protesters assembled outside the U.S. diplomatic mission.
Protesters also marched in Argentina, Canada, Brazil and New Zealand, to name just a few.
