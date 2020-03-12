The NFL, tennis, soccer, golf and auto racing have also altered their schedules because of the virus, which has even caused Broadway to go dark for the next month.
From coast to coast, North American sports fans grappled with the unprecedented developments and this new abnormal while wondering when they would again get to cheer for their favorite teams and players.
It’s now a waiting game.
