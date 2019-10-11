(Elizabeth Cloinger is one of 18,000 people who lost Medicaid coverage under the Arkansas Works program. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post))

Federal appeals court judges sounded dubious on Friday about requirements the Trump administration has allowed states to impose that compel some poor people to get jobs in exchange for Medicaid.

During oral arguments in a pair of cases involving work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas — with high stakes for other states — all three members of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit repeatedly said that senior Trump health officials had neglected to consider people who would lose health insurance under the new work rules.

Noting that state Medicaid experiments must fulfill the basic purposes of the program, Judge Harry T. Edwards told a Justice Department attorney, “You are failing to address the critical statutory objective” of providing vulnerable residents with health coverage.

The attorney, Alisa Klein, of Justice’s civil division, said the administration believes that requiring low-income people to work, or prepare for jobs, can improve their health and ultimately help them get private health plans, freeing up money that states could use for additional Medicaid benefits.

“The other things you say may be laudable goals, but to say they outweigh the principal goal [of Medicaid] seems a bit strange,” said Judge David B. Sentelle, nominated by President Ronald Reagan and the only Republican appointee on the panel.

The judges also were dismissive of the administration’s argument that work requirements for Medicaid merely extend an idea embedded for two decades in the nation’s main welfare and food assistance programs. Sentelle said the analogies “are not comparable at all,” because Congress specifically wrote that financial self-sufficiency is a goal of the other two programs but has never included that in Medicaid law.

The hearing turned on controversy over the Trump administration’s promotion of a fundamental redesign of Medicaid, which began as a central piece of Lyndon Johnson’s 1960s-era anti-poverty Great Society, and is today the country’s largest public insurance program.

Friday’s hearing come seven months after a federal district judge placed a major roadblock in the Trump administration’s efforts to let states compel poor people on Medicaid to work in exchange for health insurance.

In twinned opinions in late March, Judge James E. Boasberg, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, halted work requirements that began last year in Arkansas and blocked similar rules that Kentucky has tried to start.

Kentucky and Arkansas are among 9 states that have gotten approval from the Department of Health and Human Services to impose work requirements. Most of those plans have not yet taken effect. Several other states have asked for federal permission and are awaiting an answer.

Early last year, Kentucky became the first state to win federal permission to impose “community engagement” requirements that certain able-bodied adults must work or prepare for a job. Boasberg’s ruling in March was his second ruling against those changes.

In the summer of 2018, Boasberg blocked Kentucky from moving forward, ruling that HHS had not considered the effects on poor people needing insurance, including a state forecast that as many as 95,000 residents could lose coverage.

After the judge’s first decision, HHS officials reviewed Kentucky’s application again and approved it without changes.

Boasberg is handling two other related lawsuits. In July, he blocked work requirements in New Hampshire shortly before they were to begin. He was assigned a similar lawsuit filed last month against Indiana’s requirements, which went into effect earlier this year with state promises that it would be a less-restrictive version with no one removed from the rolls.

In briefs for the DC Circuit before Friday’s hearing, lawyers for the Trump administration, pointed out that work requirements have existed for years in other public welfare programs, including for cash assistance and food aid.

They also argued that Arkansas’ and Kentucky’s requirements are intended as experiments to try to help low-income residents become moreself-reliant through “personal responsibility and work.” If they succeed, the government contends, that will save money, “thus preserving scarce Medicaid resources for other needy persons.”

Even if the experiment does not lessen people’s need for Medicaid by leading them into jobs with private coverage, the briefs said, work-related activities tend to improve people’s health and, as a result, could reduce the program’s expenses.

Lawyers for Kentucky and Arkansas Medicaid recipients who brought the suits, wrote in their briefs that the HHS secretary “effectively rewrote the Medicaid Act by regulatory fiat, overturned a half-century of administrative practice, ignored swaths of social science evidence and data, and threatened irreparable harm to the health and welfare of tens of thousands of people.”

Federal health officials used “ostrich-like” reasoning, they wrote, by ignoring that the central purpose of Medicaid is to provide medical assistance and that the work rules run counter to that core objective.“Transforming and restructuring the social safety net is a job for Congress, not” the executive branch, they argued.

