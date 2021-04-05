The association also honored The Guardian and Kaiser Health News for their work accounting for deaths among frontline medical workers iduring the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other award winners include Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia of The Los Angeles Times for an investigation on delays in medical care; The New York Times for coverage of police misconduct; Stephanie Clifford, who wrote about the relationship between a journalist and Martin Shkreli, the “pharma bro,” for Elle magazine; The City, for work on obituaries in collaboration with Columbia Journalism School and the Craig Newmark Graduate School for Journalism at CUNY; Jenee Osterheldt of The Boston Globe for opinion writing on race and culture; and Kelu Chao and the journalists of Voice of America for standing up for the rights of journalists.
The News Leaders Association advocates for a free press and helps train future leaders in journalism.
