County Judge Thomas Best, the county’s top elected administrator, said the Quorum Court decided Thursday to ask for Wright’s resignation after the recording began circulating on Facebook the day before.
“It saddens me that anyone would disrespect God’s creation in this manner,” Best said. “No way will I condone this action from anyone.”
Chief Deputy Randy Bateman will serve as sheriff until a replacement is appointed or a special election is held, Best said.
Wright had been with the sheriff’s office for 26 years, the last four as the elected sheriff.
