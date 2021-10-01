What makes forging new connections particularly tricky is that they can be fragile — a disappointing meeting, one misunderstanding or even one social media comment could end a friendship. In our initial ceremony, we vowed to be as supportive and loving as ideal friends. We also promised that if we were hurt by another’s action, we would talk about it, so mending could ensue. Awhile back, I had a small misunderstanding with one friend. Our friendship most likely would’ve survived without mentioning it but our conversation has led to a greater intimacy. Relying on a framework helps guide our actions as our relationships grow.