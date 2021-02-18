The 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery in Queens on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her, causing her to hit her head.
Munn highlighted the case on social media, saying she was a friend of the woman’s daughter.
Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans across the country during the pandemic.
