“We know how crucial our show is for our galleries, as well as for the greater Miami arts community and economy ... and look forward to returning to Miami Beach next year to deliver a successful show,” said Noah Horowitz, director of Americas for Art Basel.
Officials for the fair said they are committed to supporting the global art community during such momentous challenges and are launching digital initiatives in addition to the 2021 shows in Hong Kong, Basel, Switzerland and Miami.
In December, the fair plans to unveil “Online Viewing Rooms” that will be open to the galleries accepted to this year’s Miami fair.
