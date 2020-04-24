Besides relieving headaches, fever, pain and swelling, aspirin also may help ward off various cancers of the digestive tract, lowering your risk by 22 to 38 percent, according to new research published in Annals of Oncology. Based on an analysis of 113 studies from 2011 through March 2019, the research found that people who took at least one or two aspirin a week were less likely than those who took no aspirin to develop colorectal cancer (27 percent reduced risk), esophageal cancer (33 percent), stomach cancer (36 percent), pancreatic cancer (22 percent) and cancer of the liver, gallbladder and bile duct, known as hepatobilliary cancer (38 percent). For all types, the longer people had taken aspirin, the better their odds of not developing the cancer. In some cases, dosage made a difference, with higher dosage creating lower risk, especially for colorectal cancer.