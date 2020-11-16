“The diminishment of emergency funds and a difficult fundraising environment have necessitated this hiatus and a staff layoff” according to a statement on the Poets House web site, poetshouse.org. “The Board has chosen to act before our limited reserves are depleted so that we can offer staff severance packages and vacation pay.”
Many writers expressed shock at the news, including Jessica Jacobs, who tweeted Monday: “Poets House was essential in me coming back to myself as a writer & has introduced me to so many poets I admire, on & off the page. I’ll be hoping for the announcement of your reopening soon.”
Poets House was cofounded in the mid-1980s by poet Stanley Kunitz and arts administrator Elizabeth Kray.
