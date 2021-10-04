More than 20 states, which also receive some of the $286 million in family planning grants, filed federal lawsuits to try to prevent the restrictions from taking effect. Lower courts in Maryland and on the West Coast issued injunctions that blocked them temporarily. But in the summer of 2019, a California appeals court decided the Trump rule could begin while the litigation played out. And after giving protesting Title X participants two extra months to report their plans to comply with the rule, Trump health officials put it into effect.