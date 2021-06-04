Thousands of other Americans with failing kidneys are also stuck, going to dialysis as they await new kidneys that may never come. That is especially true of Black patients, like Harried, who are about four times as likely to have kidney failure as White Americans, and who make up more than 35 percent of people on dialysis but just 13 percent of the U.S. population. They’re also less likely to get on the wait list for a kidney transplant, and less likely to receive a transplant once on the list.